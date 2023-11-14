Northern Michigan hunters get ready for opening day of firearms season.

LAKE COUNTY — For many hunters in Northern Michigan, opening day for firearms season is a day they look forward to all year long.

But it’s not just about the hunt or filling your fridge with food. For some it’s about spending time with family and friends.

Skyler Duell says he’s excited about Wednesday.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of a more important day of the year for most outdoorsmen. A lot of the guys are here today shooting and getting sighted in and getting ready to go,” said Duell.

Duell said he, and other hunters, have been counting down the days, and getting ready for opening day.

“Getting their rifles sighted and they’re shooting a few rounds downrange and just making sure they’re on target said Duell.

They also get ready by having an informal gathering of family and friends.

Advertisement

“Every year we have a deer camp down here in Baldwin, Michigan, and we have a cabin just a little bit away from here, and we like to just hang out with the guys and get ready for the morning,” said Duell.

For hunters like Greg Nichols, opening day is all about family.

“Well, the boys and I have been hunting for many, many years in the Lake County, and we’ve got several generations that are hunting with us tomorrow. And we always get together every time, and we always do pretty well,” said Greg.

Nichol’s grandson H.B. is more of a duck hunter, but he’s been taking part in opening day because it’s a family tradition.

Advertisement

“I usually only do the deer thing for about seven days a year, so I’m just here to fill some tags and, have some fun with guys,” said H.B.

Whatever your reasons are for being part of the hunt, the DNR said to use common sense.

Wear orange, make sure the animal you’re aiming at is really a deer and that there’s nothing behind it when you shoot. Also don’t forget to wear a harness if you’re in a tree stand.

DNR Deer biologist, Chad Stewart, said there are changes to how hunters report their harvest.

Advertisement

“We were requiring hunters to drop a point on a map to indicate where their deer was harvested. That’s been changed this year to a township level. So hopefully that gives them a little bit more security in protecting their private hunting spot. And they’re more willing to report that harvest because of that added security,” said Stewart.

The DNR also said hunters should make sure they have the proper licenses and permits prior to the hunt.