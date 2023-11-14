MSP encourages kids to read with book vending machines

GAYLORD — Michigan State Police helping local kids in Northern Michigan get excited about reading.

MSP was at St. Mary Cathedral Parish & School Elementary to give them a book vending machine earlier Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Ashley Miller with the Gaylord Post started the State Trooper Outreach Partnership also known as ‘STOP’ last year in June.

Miller said they have a goal of putting a book vending machine in every elementary school within their five county post area .

She said the vending machines do more than just promote reading.

“We want to improve the literacy rates of the children and of the schools. We want to promote good behavior, good citizenship and we really focus on mentoring these kids and building the relationships between police and the students,” said Miller.

This is the fourth book vending machine that ‘STOP’ has put in place since the beginning of this year.