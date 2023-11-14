Kellys Deer Processing in Big Rapids takes deer donations to make jerky to send to veterans around the world

BIG RAPIDS — If you happen to shoot an extra deer or you just want to donate, Kelly’s Deer Processing in Big Rapids will take that deer and process it into jerky to send to our troops.

For over 20 years, Kellys has been sending jerky all over the world to soldiers.

It started when Family Readiness Group asked for donations for the soldiers.

Kelly said yes right away saying it was a proud thing to do in honor of his brother and father which he lost both in war.

Thanks to donations last year they were able to provide over 1,000 pounds of jerky for soldiers and veterans.

They are hoping to do the same thing again this year and he says that people in the community are very helpful in doing that.

“Maybe a dollar or two in the bucket or maybe a pound or two of venison. Maybe a whole deer is donated. We put that meat aside, collect it, and then in the spring, we have it made into specialty items and send that off to soldiers all over the world,” says owner of Kellys Deer Processing, Colin Kelly.

You can donate a full deer if you happen to shoot an extra one, or after your deer gets processed into jerky, you can leave some of it to send to the soldiers.