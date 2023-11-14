Skip to Main
Inmate saved by AED, CPR at Mason County Jail after massive heart attack

Logan Kassuba
11/14/2023 11:27 AM EST
Corrections deputies at the Mason County Jail say they were able to save an inmate after his heart stopped on Friday.

Deputies say the man had turned himself in earlier that day for an OWI. Other inmates in the same cell alerted deputies, who immediately started CPR. They used an AED, and after two shocks and continued CPR the man’s heartbeat came back.

Ludington Fire/Rescue and Life EMS were called to the jail and took over care. The man was transported to the hospital, and deputies say drugs did not play a role in the massive heart attack.

“A man lives today because of an unlikely group of individuals,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “We train and expect deputies, fire, EMS, ER staff, and helicopter pilots to make a difference. In this case, inmates were the first step in contributing to a successful outcome.”

Sheriff Cole and deputies credit access to AEDs at the jail for saving the inmate’s life.

