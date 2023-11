Every Tuesday on “the four,” we grant hope to a child looking for their forever home.

Isaieh is a 13-year-old who likes playing video games, watching TV and movies, and anything to do with Baby Yoda.

Isaieh would do best with one or two parents who can provide the care and attention that he needs. His adoptive parent or parents will need to learn about Isaieh’s conditions and how to care for him throughout the day

To learn more about Isaieh and the adoption process, click here.