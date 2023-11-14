Excellence in Education: Riva Hannish from Messmore Elementary School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Riva Hannish from Messmore Elementary School. Congratulations!

We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

I’m nominating Mrs. Riva Hannish, an amazing teacher who wears her heart on her sleeve for every student. During the toughest times of Covid, she dedicated hours to help a student with memory issues. She brings unity, love, and understanding to her classroom daily.

Q. Tell me why you’re a teacher.

A. I think when I was younger, my parents are immigrants, so I sometimes struggled in school or felt different. So, I think I wanted to become an educator so I could make everyone feel welcomed and loved and that they’re able to learn.

Riva from Messmore Elementary receives a $2000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.