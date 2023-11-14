Celebrate the holidays in downtown Traverse City with a Light Parade, Tree Lighting and more!

TRAVERSE CITY — The streets of Traverse City are about to get festive!

The annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is happening Saturday, Nov. 18, and Santa Claus will be making a trip down from the North Pole to help the mayor light up the tree.

Everything is free, and don’t forget to wear you festive gear and lights to really join in the fun.

Advertisement

“I think amidst the busy craziness of the every day, I think it’s great to have an event to celebrate the holidays right before Thanksgiving. We’re going to kick it off and it’s a way to just have some fun before Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Abby Taylor, Traverse City DDA Downtown Experience Coordinator.

Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday right before the parade. You can find a full list of events here.