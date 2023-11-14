13-year-old girl looking forward to opening rifle season, has goal to harvest first buck

BIG RAPIDS — It’s not just adults or men who get excited for this time of the year. In fact, a 13-year-old girl from Big Rapids has been looking forward to putting on her hunter orange tomorrow and tracking down a certain type of deer that she hasn’t been able to harvest just yet.

“Honestly, it feels really empowering,” said Leeana Clark. “I honestly just like being able to put food on the table for my family.”

Clark has been hunting for a little more than a year now.

“None of my family really growing up were hunters. So it was really when my step dad kind of offered to me if I ever wanted to hunt,” said Clark.

From that moment on, she fell in love with that sport.

“And I never really thought I would actually like it until I finally got out there,” said Clark. “I just loved the feel of it and I thought it was amazing.”

But she wasn’t always keen on hunting.

“I’ve always been an animal lover, so I really thought I could not put myself up to shoot a deer, but I really would feel bad for it. But there’s so many in the world and their food, like it’s the same exact thing with cows, pigs,” she said.

" It’s scary in the beginning, but after you first get out there and do it, it’s not that bad,” she adds.

Despite being young, Clark knows that hunting is not predominantly seen as a women’s sport.

“Because hunting has really always been man’s world. So me being able to go out there and do what they say is a man’s job is just amazing,” said Clark.

And she can’t wait to get out there tomorrow!

“It’s really just it’s so exciting when you see the first deer come in because then it’s instantly like, I really want to get it,” she said.

And despite being 13-years-old, she has a clear goal in mind for opening day.

“But my main goal is always, I need to get a buck and I never have yet,” she said. “I feel like I would be bouncing off the wall. I would be so excited.”

She even has a message for girls her age and women who are thinking for becoming hunters.

“Just do it. Get out there. Go and try it out. If you don’t like it after you try it the first time, then you can stop. But it’s really amazing as soon as you get out there,” said Clark.

She is excited to get out and hunt with her step dad and grandpa.