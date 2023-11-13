Michigan State Police: Suspect in custody after search in Isabella County

UPDATE 11/13/23 8:05 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that they have the suspect in custody.

UPDATE 11/13/23 6:20 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said that the man they are looking for is wanted for shooting at police. They said that North Mission Road in Rosebush is closed for now while they look for the suspect.

11/13/23 5:50 p.m.

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officers are working to find a person of interest in the area of Mears in Rosebush.

The person they are looking for is a 24-year-old white male, 5′5″ tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and great coat, black pants and white shoes. He may also have a white and black shirt on. The sheriff’s office said that the man has facial tattoos and long black hair.

If anyone sees someone matching this description the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for you to not approach and instead call 911 since he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives in this area to shelter-in-place until further notice.

