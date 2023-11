Evil Queen in Traverse City is able to host your next party or group of friends with your very own customized candle experience!

The candle shop has candle- making classes that allows you to choose up to 3 fragrances of any season!

Evil Queen will be starting Black Friday sales on November 20th through November 27th with their entire store 25% off!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Evil Queen making their own candle.

Light the room with Evil Queen 6:45