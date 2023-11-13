Learning more about Dutchman Tree Farms and what it takes to get a Christmas tree home

MANTON — Jumping from Halloween to Christmas might not be something you do, but for the tree farmers across Northern Michigan they’re thinking of Christmas year round. That’s because taking care of those trees takes a ton of hard work throughout the entire year.

Tis the season to pick a perfect tree, and what better way then to frolic in fragrant pine needles at a local tree farm.

“Just getting to see the joy on kids faces, on families, how Christmas brings people together,” Kate Dodde the marketing director at Dutchman Tree Farms, said.

Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton is always thinking about Christmas.

“There’s been a lot of interest. The season keeps getting earlier and earlier as people rush from one season to the next,” Chris Maciborksi, a partner Dutchman Tree Farms, said.

This week is the busiest of the year for the farm.

“We’re shipping out like 500,000 Christmas trees and we want to get them to our customers before Thanksgiving just because Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend in December are the busiest sales,” Dodde said.

“It’s a beautiful harvest for us this year. And this week is perfect because the weather is bright and sunny and it’s warm. We like being outside. So that takes a lot of stress off. But the pressure is just to do a good job and get everything to our customers,” Maciborksi said.

The process of crafting a perfect tree doesn’t happen over night.

“It’s about 14 years,” Maciborksi said. “So 14 years ago we picked all the seed of all the trees that are growing right now on the farm. So it’s very labor intensive and it takes a lot of time.”

And being a top three state distributing trees means that they have a lot to take care of. But they say that putting in the hard work for 364 days is worth it for that one special day.

“There’s some people that really love Christmas like we do,” Maciborksi said. “And you just can’t beat that feeling of that experience.”

Dutchman Tree Farms also grows, cuts down and delivers some of the most famous Christmas trees in Michigan.

Not only do they pick and deliver the famed Christmas tree in Detroit. They also pick the tree for the Detroit Lions.

Wendy Barnes, a sales manager from Dutchman Tree Farms, is from Detroit and said the relationship that they have with the lions is one they never want to lose. The team even sends the farm photos and videos of them decorating the tree.

“It’s very exciting for us and for everybody here at the farm to know that we supply Detroit with their great tree for the lions. We have a gentleman that does it every year and hand picks and searches all year for the perfect tree,” Barnes said.