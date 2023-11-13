Explore the world of wine at Peninsula Provisions

Peninsula Provisions offers an array of different things like a fresh deli filled with local cheese, side dishes, and prepped meals made-in-house from local ingredients. But what really makes Peninsula Provisions unique, is their broad selection of wine.

While we have many wonderful places to buy and taste local wine here in Northern Michigan, Peninsula Provisions focuses on showcasing wines from all over to really allow people to experience the world of wine and all of its flavor.

The best part, is that all of their wines are sustainable and organic. You can find a bottle of wine at any price point, whether you’re look for a $10 bottle or a $200 bottle, Peninsula Provisions has something for everyone’s wine taste.

Advertisement

This Thanksgiving, they are doing something special to alleviate some of the stress that can come with preparing your holiday meal. You can call into the store to order appetizers or a side dish to bring to your gathering so you can focus on making the perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, and you can learn more about that here.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went to the shop to learn more about their selection of wines and their Thanksgiving special.