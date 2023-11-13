Consumers Energy holds public forums on future of its 13 dams

MESICK — Consumers Energy is holding a series of meetings to talk about the future of their dams and say they need your input.

A meeting was being held Monday evening in Mesick at the Springville Township Community Center where they discussed the Hodenpyl Dam.

Consumers Energy spokesperson, Tracy Wimmer said Consumers Energy is considering selling the 13 dams that they own. Their operating licenses are set to expire in 2034 through 2041.

Although that’s more than a decade away, Wimmer said they wanted to let the public know why they are thinking about selling the dams and hope to get feedback from people.

“Our licenses for many of these dams are going to be expiring and we want to make sure people understand the reality that they’re not cost effective. We produce less than 1% of our electricity with these dams. The cost to repair and keep do upkeep on the infrastructure of these dams is not worth it to what it costs customers, you know, what energy it produces,” said Wimmer.

Wimmer also stressed that these are just discussions and that they won’t be taking any action at this time.

Consumers Energy will be holding another virtual meeting on Nov. 16 for anyone that can’t make it to the in-person meetings.

