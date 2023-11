CADILLAC — Cadillac area youth advisory committee students are making a difference for World Kindness Day.

The students, with the help of a grant, have decided to hand out blankets to the homeless people in the area. They will be leaving them at the Cadillac Commons, by the fireplace at Horizon Bookstore and at the Salvation Army.

Inside each bag there is a special note for the individual who finds it.

The students gave out around 30 blankets.