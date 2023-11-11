This week in history: Headless chicken lives for 17 days in Sault Ste. Marie

In November 1904, a headless hen, intended to be someone’s dinner, instead became a popular town attraction for over two weeks, as it outlived what should have been certain death.

It’s not uncommon for a chicken to run around after its head has been chopped off. But it usually lasts for no more than a few minutes.

For seventeen days Sault Ste. Marie resident Herbert Hughes - the landlord at the Belvidere Hotel - kept the chicken alive by feeding it gruel from a syringe. They welcomed onlookers to observe the chicken, as many found such a claim hard to believe.

On Nov. 15, 1904, three days after the hen’s head was chopped off, the headline in the Evening News published out of Sault Ste. Marie read, “Headless Hen Lives; Mysterious freak of nature at Belvidere Hotel.” The article read as follows:

“Bird was decapitated nearly one week ago - takes nourishment in form of gruel from syringe

Wise men who frequent the Belvidere hotel are up against a most mysterious proposition. Down in the basement of this well known hotel the laws of nature seem to have been reversed, and as a result a hen whose head was removed with an axe last Friday still lives to strut up and down the floor and cluck her denials of the allegation that a hen without a head is a dead one.

The hen was “killed” by one of the attaches of the place, along with a number of other fowls, and thrown into a barrel. But the feathered dame refused to remain dead and when she was picked out some hours later to be separated from her feathers she flew away and walked about on the floor.

The hotel people claim they feed the bird oat meal gruel with a syringe. They also claims she seems to like the stuff although she has no brain and no tongue to taste it with. Every person to whom the story is told promptly declares it is fake after which he puts up a dollar or two on proposition. He is then led to the cellar and is show the error of his ways. The hen is proving a dividend pater for some of the boys about the place. She is of the black leghorn breed.”

For the subsequent weeks the Evening News followed the story.

On Nov. 17, 1904, the paper advertised that Hughes of the Belvidere would “exhibit the curiosity, the headless hen, at his place of business hereafter. The bird will probably draw a big crowd.”

In another section of the paper titled What People Say, one citizen, Alderman P. McEvoy, expressed his doubt in the phenomenon. “I won’t believe that headless hen story until I see the hen. It sounds like fiction,” he said.

In an attempt to prove the authenticity of the bird, Hughes took to capturing photographs to show townsfolk. “Hughes had a picture of the headless hen taken this morning so there is no reason why posterity should be denied a look at the present day mystery that has attracted so much attention from frequenters of that hostelry,” read an article on Nov. 25, 1904.

Later that week, Hughes received a generous offer from St. Louis, proposing to ship the headless hen and feature it as an exhibit in the world fair.

At the end of November, though, the hen finally died. On Nov. 29, 1904, a final notice was published in the Evening News.

“The headless hen at the Belvidere has ceased to entertain the curious persons who have frequented the place for the past two weeks and more. The old biddy ceased to breathe at an early hour today and her soul took flight to realms of eternal joy. What the cause of her death has not been ascertained by local scientists, but it is believed that is was occasioned by a sudden affection of the throat. The bird will be stuffed and kept for coming ages to gaze at and ponder over.”



