Local law enforcement, school district raise awareness about potential dangers to social media

MASON COUNTY — As social media continues to play a large role in kids’ lives schools and law enforcement in Mason County are raising awareness about its dangers.

School districts across Mason County as well as the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Ludington Police Department are going around schools in the county talking with students and parents about the dangers of social media.

“What we’re seeing with our students right now is the world in which they live in is so encompassed by social media. They might be using it for the right reasons, but there are people out there that are preying on them,” Angela Taylor, part of the Mason County School Safety Team said.

The meetings come after law enforcement in Mason County posing as a minor led to the arrests of three people back in August.

“At that time, we had many more that were willing to chat and trying to make contact with what they thought were younger individuals in our community. At that time, we realized the educational piece is what was missing,” Mason County Chief Deputy Oscal Devila admitted.

According to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center an estimated 500,000 predators are active online each day with 12- to 15-year-olds being the primary target. The FBI says kids in that age group make up 50% of the victims of online sexual exploitation.

“We talk about everything from taking those nude pictures to sending them and also the dangers of predators and who is on your friends list,” Taylor explained. “And also knowing that Snapchat is following you and how easy it is for predators to use those things.”

They advise parents to keep a close eye on their kids social media accounts and advise students to only add people that they know.

“The feedback from the students right now has been, ‘thank you.’ They’ve been in situations where they wish they had this kind of information that could’ve helped a friend,” Taylor said. “And as for the parents our hope is for them to go home and gather as a family and talk about these social media dangers.”



