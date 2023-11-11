Honoring the veteran in your life

This Veterans Day weekend, we asked 9&10 viewers to send in photos of the veteran in their life. Let’s take a moment this weekend to recognize their sacrifices.
If you’d like to send in your own photo, please go to this page and upload your image.
John C Hanell served in Korea as a sergeant for the army in the Cavalry Division.
Teaching my daughter’s class the importance of Veteran’s Day and they made thank you pictures for local Veterans.
Honoring our veterans at Onaway schools.
