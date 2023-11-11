Skip to Main
Honoring the veteran in your life

11/11/2023 7:15 AM EST
John C Hanell served in Korea as a sergeant for the army in the Cavalry Division.
Teaching my daughter’s class the importance of Veteran’s Day and they made thank you pictures for local Veterans.
Honoring our veterans at Onaway schools.
