The Festival of Trees in Traverse City kicks off!

Tis’ the season! Head over to Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings in Traverse City beginning Friday, to enjoy a beautiful array of decorated holiday trees. The Festival of Trees is hosted by the Zonta Club of Traverse City each year to kick off the holiday season.

Weekend events:

Yuletide Emporium: Nov. 10-12.

Advertisement

Tall Tree Gallery & Tiny Tree Tour: Nov. 10-12.

Jingle Mingle: Nov. 10, 5:30p.m.-7:30p.m. Tickets

Silent Auction: Nov. 10, 5:30p.m.-7:00p.m.

Foodie Friday: Nov. 10, 10a.m.-5p.m.

Advertisement

Sing-along Saturday: Nov. 11, 10a.m.-5p.m.

Holly Jolly Sunday: Nov. 12, 12p.m.-4p.m.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the festival kick-off to see what it’s all about!