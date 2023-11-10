Roscommon man seriously injured when truck rolls over after T-bone hit-and-run

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — On Nov. 4, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a hit-and-run accident at the Intersection of Flint and School Roads in Markey Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and said they found a Dodge Grand Caravan with significant damage flipped upside down in a ditch. The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Roscommon man, was treated by Markey Township EMS and Gerrish Township EMS and was taken to Grayling Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The victim remains hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Witnesses at the scene said that the suspect vehicle went through the intersection after disregarding a stop sign on School Road and T-boned the victim’s vehicle, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and continued east on School Road, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a black pickup, likely an older model Ford F-150. Officers from several agencies attempted to locate the suspect vehicle in the area but were unsuccessful. The suspect vehicle likely sustained front-end damage during the collision, deputies said.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and driver. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.