Person rescued from garbage truck after being dumped in; officials warn about sheltering in dumpsters

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said Friday that a person was rescued from a dumpster after seeking shelter in it from the cold.

Officials said the person was taken to Munson Medical Center in stable condition. They said the driver of the garbage truck saved the person by realizing what was happening.

The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority reminded people that even though temperatures are getting very cold, dumpsters are dangerous places to sleep for a number of reasons:

Advertisement

*They can be emptied at any time, without warning.

*They can contain hazardous materials, such as sharp objects, chemicals and biohazards that can make you sick.

*They can be very cold and damp, which can lead to hypothermia and other health problems.



