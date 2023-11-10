On The Road: Deck the Halls with The Red Dresser

The Red Dresser Marketplace in Traverse City is kicking off their Holiday Open House on November 10th.

The Red Dresser has completely transformed into a winter wonderland with everything in their store being all things Christmas.

Items that you may find at the marketplace include but are not limited to; vintage handmade and repurposed items, furniture, home decor, and gifts!

The Holiday Open House is a ticketed event that will start at 4pm but there will be other chances throughout the weekend to deck the halls!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the Red Dresser before the doors open for the big reveal.

