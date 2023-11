In 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank without a distress call, after a strangely encouraging message from its captain. None of the crew survived to tell anyone what took place, but we will venture out with educator Alexis Dahl who found an expert to help her understand what we so know, and what might have doomed this record breaking Great Lakes ship.

