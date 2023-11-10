Foodie Fridays with Chef Sherry Ronning: Thanksgiving dishes

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table joins us for another Foodie Friday!

Thanksgiving is two weeks away and now is the time to prepare and get your menu finalized!

We will be making a simple and delicious turkey cutlet recipe which is perfect for those that don’t want to cook a whole turkey. We are pairing the turkey cutlets with griddle butternut squash and griddle glazed carrots.

I have compiled a collection of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes here. From the traditional oven turkey recipe as well as my family’s favorite, smoked turkey recipe. I have several side-dish recipes as well as cocktail drink options.

This collection of recipes also includes non-traditional Thanksgiving recipes for you to choose from.

Chef Sherry is a cookbook author, cake artist, recipe developer, influencer and passionate cook. A graduate of the NMC – Great Lakes Culinary School and a Certified Culinarian of the ACF – American Culinary Federation, Chef Sherry has more than 30 years of professional cooking experience. Her homemade recipes include fresh ingredients from Northern Michigan’s woods, rivers, lakes, gardens and local farm stands/markets.