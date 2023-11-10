Edmund Fitzgerald memorialized with 31 rings of its bell at Great Lakes Maritime Academy

TRAVERSE CITY — A solemn ceremony was held at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City on Friday.

It’s been 48 years since the tragic sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. On Nov. 10, the bell recovered from the ship was rung 31 times: 29 for the lives lost that day back in 1975 on Lake Superior, once for all lives lost at sea, and once for singer Gordon Lightfoot, who wrote the ballad of the ship’s sinking and who passed away earlier this year.

“It’s rare that a ship is lost at sea, and it’s very rare that everybody’s lost. It’s the biggest ship on the Great Lakes. It’s lost without any warning. No bodies are ever recovered. It’s an incredibly rewarding lifestyle, but it also can be, unfortunately, a dangerous lifestyle,” said Jerry Achenbach, Great Lakes Maritime Academy Superintendent.

You can see the bell recovered in 1995 from the Edmund Fitzgerald at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Whitefish Point along with other artifacts recovered from the Great Lakes.