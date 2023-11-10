Do some good with a shopping trip in downtown Traverse City on Saturday

TRAVERSE CITY — Saturday, Nov. 11 is Shop Your Community Day in downtown Traverse City.

Fifteen percent of all purchases at select businesses will go towards a charity of your choice.

The Downtown Development Authority says it’s a great way to give back to your community.

“When you’re looking and going into those businesses, it is your neighbor that you’re supporting. It is your community that you’re supporting. So our downtown is positioned and always gives back to our nonprofits and our community,” said Jean Derenzy, Traverse City DDA CEO.