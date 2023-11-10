A look at the 2023 deer hunting regulations

Before you head into the field, be sure to check the latest hunting regulations in your area by looking at the 2023 Hunting Regulations Summary.

For on-demand access to this info that travels where you do, without the need for internet access, download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Important regulation reminders

Baiting and feeding

Baiting and feeding is allowed in the Upper Peninsula only. Baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula, except for those with a qualifying disability during the Liberty and Independence hunts.

For more information on baiting in the Upper Peninsula, see page 61.

Antler point restrictions (APR)