A look at the 2023 deer hunting regulations

Important regulation reminders
Baiting and feeding
Baiting and feeding is allowed in the Upper Peninsula only. Baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula, except for those with a qualifying disability during the Liberty and Independence hunts.
For more information on baiting in the Upper Peninsula, see page 61.
Antler point restrictions (APR)
- Mainland Lower Peninsula hunters may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
- Be sure to check the APR chart before heading out this year:
- Lower Peninsula APR chart, see pages 54-55.
- Upper Peninsula APR chart, see pages 58-59.
- Youth hunters, age 16 and under, are exempt from antler point restrictions, even when hunting in an area where antler point restrictions exist for other hunters.