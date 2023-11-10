13-year-old skateboarder is taking the sport to new heights

It’s arguably debated that the 90′s top sport was Skateboarding. Skate culture took over everything from apparel, shoes, to drinks and snacks. Even movies, TV shows, and video games has a heavy emphasis on skate culture all centered around world-renown athlete Tony Hawk.

But skateboarding is making a comeback on the shoulders of 13-year-old Chloe Covell. The skate prodigy is racking up podium finishes at some of the most competitive championships in the world. With her performance at the women’s street finals at X Games California this year, she obtained her first gold metal making her the youngest gold medalist in X Games history.

Chloe will look to bring an Olympic medal to her home country of Australia when she competes in the 2024 Olympics in Paris with many sports broadcasters already pegging her as the top competitor in the sports, putting a long of pressure on the young athlete to repeat her stellar performances in the past.