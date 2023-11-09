WreathFest 2023 kicks off this weekend at Boyne Mountain Resort

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! WreathFest kicks off Friday at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Hosted by Sweetwater Floral, WreathFest is a weekend of shopping, quality time with family and friends, and of course, channeling your creativity into making the ultimate holiday wreath! But the fun doesn’t stop there! While at the resort, you can check out the spa, Skybridge Michigan, or even the zip line.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to Boyne Mountain Resort to preview this exciting event.