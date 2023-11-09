Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity looking to increase house builds in coming years

WEXFORD COUNTY — Housing has been a huge topic here in Northern Michigan and Habitat for Humanity in Cadillac is doing their part to help be a solution.

They will incrementally be increasing house builds for the next several years. By the fiscal year of 2028, they wish to have built 33 new homes for residents of Wexford, Osceola and Missaukee Counties.

To apply for these houses, you must work or live in one of those counties and qualify for a mortgage.

Advertisement

“These are working class families that need housing. And we we’re hearing it all across the county, the states. And so we’re just really trying to help in that by doing our due diligence. We are we are homes. That’s what we are known for. That’s what we do. We do a build and a repair program, and we’re just trying to help make it safe and affordable for our families we serve,” Amy Gibbs, the executive director for the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, said.

They have built two homes in 2023 and plan to build three next year.