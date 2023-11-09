Stafford’s Hospitality announces sale of iconic hotels, waterfront restaurants

PETOSKEY — Stafford’s Hospitality announced Thursday that they were selling their iconic hotels and waterfront restaurants to Jon and Lauren Cotton from Grosse Point.

“We are proud to have served our guests, our associates and communities of northern Michigan for over 60 years,” stated Stafford Smith, founder of Stafford’s Hospitality. “We are very excited for the future opportunities this transaction presents for our family of associates, our guests and the communities in which our properties are located.”

“As a longtime resident of Michigan, I have dined and stayed in these historic establishments many times, and know what each of them mean not only to our State, but also, to their respective communities,” said Jon Cotton. “We will be dedicated to maintain the legacy of Stafford’s Hospitality and committed to retain their employees who have played such a key role in the success of these properties.”

Jon and Lauren Cotton said they are in the beginning stages of planning renovations for each property that will be both appropriate and maintain a high level of service for the guests.

The sale is expected to be completed in early January.