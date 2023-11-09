Potter’s Bakery in Traverse City closed Thursday to raise awareness of Israel-Hamas conflict

TRAVERSE CITY — A popular Traverse City bakery was closed Thursday to raise awareness of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A sign was displayed on their window with a message that it’s not about picking sides.

The owner Mike Potter made a lengthy Facebook post Thursday morning to his customers saying that he prays for the end of the deaths of innocent civilians and doesn’t support the continued military operations. It also states t hat he has the right to criticize Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.

Potter’s Bakery remained closed to mourn those lives and Potter says he’s been met with hate and accusations that he supports terrorism and even being called a Nazi.

“And this is too much, I can’t even focus on making my batch of cookies, you know, because I’m thinking about, you know, what can I do to raise awareness and I decided we should close today just so we can take time and pray for the Jews and the Palestinians because there is no military solution,” Potter said.

Potter’s Bakery will be open again Friday with their regular hours.