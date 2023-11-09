On The Road: Celebrating National STEM Day at Mount Pleasant Discovery Museum

Mount Pleasant Discovery Museum provides STEM-enriching activities that allow them to be an extension to the classroom with over 15 exhibits!
The museum there’s always a program to explore with free admission and a different program offered weekly!
Currently Mount Pleasant Discovery offers Discover Painting on Mondays at 4 p.m., Lego Leauge on Tuesdays, Krafts with Kayla on Wednesdays, Toddler Explorers on Thursdays, Teen Night monthly, Picturesque Planets on Fridays at 4 p.m., Eco Kids Club monthly, Saturday Swap monthly.
Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visiting the museum and hearing all the details.