Mio man arrested after detectives find over 800 grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple guns in two Oscoda Co. homes

Mio Meth Arrest - Crystal Methamphetamine Found

OSCODA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that a Mio man has been arrested after Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group detectives searched two places and found over 800 grams of crystal methamphetamine and multiple guns.

According to MSP, STING detectives had been investigating Yaron Stagg, 53, for 10 months. Due to this investigation, detectives were able to obtain two different search warrants, one for Stagg’s house and the other for a related residence.

Detectives said that they found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, a short barreled shotgun, an AR-15 with a silencer and drum magazine and hundreds of rounds of ammunition while searching Stagg’s house. In the second place, detectives founds over 800 grams of crystal methamphetamine, four pistols, seven rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

MSP said that when Stagg was arrested Thursday morning he was carrying methamphetamine and a pistol with an obliterated serial number.

Stagg was arraigned Thursday with a Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine - Habitual Offender charge, but MSP said that more charges are expected to be filed in the near future.

STING was assisted by the 7th District Fugitive Team, 7th District Emergency Support Team, MSP K9 Unit, MSP Alpena Post and the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office.