Love Inc. given $40,000 in grants, plans to build centralized food pantry

WEXFORD COUNTY — A Northern Michigan non-profit that helps struggling people with poverty is getting some much welcome funding thanks to a pair of grants.

The Cadillac Rotary Foundation is giving Love Inc. of Wexford and Osceola Counties $20,000, and the Cadillac Community Foundations is matching that to bring the total to $40,000.

Rachel Reinink, the executive director of Love Inc. said the money is desperately needed because they’ve seen the need more than double since last year.

Love Inc. plans to use the money to build a centralized food pantry for people in crisis. Right now, they partner with 10 different pantries affiliated with different churches.

“When you call in for a need, you can go to one place and get all of your needs met at one time. This was really huge for us to be able to provide this for clients in this community,” Reinink said.

Love Inc. said organizing the new pantry is a huge undertaking and they are looking for extra volunteers to help. The grant dollars will also be used to create a space for community meals and another area will be designated for educational classes.