Kingsley woman arrested on charges of embezzling from Two Men and a Truck

April Steele (Derrick Carroll)

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Thursday that a local woman was arrested for embezzling.

The Michigan State Police Traverse City Post was contacted in September by the owner of the Two Men and a Truck franchise in Traverse City to investigate an alleged embezzlement, troopers said.

The suspect, 49-year-old April Dawn Steele from Kingsley, had been working for Two Men and a Truck since May 2023.

Advertisement

A customer came in during the month of July and made a $7,000 cash deposit for services, and the owner claimed they never received the money. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and Steele was developed as a suspect, troopers said.

Interviews were conducted and bank records checked, and a report was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, troopers said. An arrest warrant was authorized for Steele on Oct. 31.

Steele was arrested by the MSP 7th District Fugitive Team on Nov. 7 and arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count embezzlement over $999 but less than $20,000 and habitual offender.



