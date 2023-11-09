Michigan presidential primary set for Feb. 27 after Legislature votes on adjourning for the year

LANSING — Michigan’s presidential primary election will take take place on Feb. 27, 2024, following the planned adjournment of the state Legislature on Nov. 14.

Following the approval of legislative financial disclosure legislation early Thursday morning, lawmakers introduced a resolution for the “final adjournment” of the session effective Nov. 14 at noon. The measure was passed Thursday, marking the probable end of legislative action for the remainder of 2023.

Under the Michigan constitution, all legislation not granted immediate effect by a supermajority of lawmakers takes effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session. The move clears up confusion around the date of the state’s presidential primary, which will now take place on Feb. 27.

Michigan became the fourth state in the Democratic party’s new primary schedule which prioritizes a more diverse set of states than the previous order.

Michigan Democrats passed legislation, with Republican opposition, to alter the state’s primary date to match the schedule. According to Republican National Committee rules prohibiting most states from holding primaries before March 1, 2024, delegates available in the GOP race will be significantly reduced. But the rest of the state’s delegates could be apportioned in a closed-door caucus of the state party on March 2.

That also means a host of other Democratic-led legislation will take effect in mid-February, including the repeal of “right-to-work” laws and implementation of new clean energy standards.

Michigan Democrats will be extremely limited in being able to pass party priorities in the coming months as two members depart the House to take other elected positions, shifting the chamber to an even 54-54.

Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, and Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, both won their races to become mayor of their respective cities, erasing Democrats’ voting majority but still letting them retain control of the chamber’s agenda. Democrats will likely conserve their resources for the return of their voting majority, which will likely occur in the first few months of 2024.