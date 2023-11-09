Do you recognize this man? He’s wanted in Isabella Co. for attempted armed robbery

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they are investigating an attempted armed robbery from a store near Bradley and Remus roads in Union Township.

Deputies said a male suspect came into the building around 9 a.m. Thursday armed with a small knife. He is described as a white male, about 5′3″ and 130 pounds, and he was wearing rimless glasses.

Isabella County officials are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the man call the county central dispatch at 989-773-1000. If you see the suspect, deputies say to call 911.

Deputies believe the attempted armed robbery was an isolated incident, and the community is not in danger.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Isabella County Central Dispatch and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.