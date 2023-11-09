Cadillac Area Ski Club asking for old ski, snowboard gear for 2023 Used Ski and Snowboard Sale

WEXFORD COUNTY — The Cadillac Area Ski Club will be hosting its 2023 used ski and snowboard sale this weekend and could use some help if your not using any old ski or snowboard gear.

You can drop off old winter gear to the Mackinaw Trail Middle School Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. You can either donate it to the ski club, or offer the gear on consignment.

The sale will take place Saturday at the middle school from 9 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds will go toward supporting youth ski programs in the Cadillac area and the sale is a good way to find gear for younger kids wanting to try out the sport.

“This is a great service to our community because the kids can get involved in skiing in general or even ski racing and get gear at a pretty reasonable cost. And hopefully we can continue and especially with ski racing to keep our program going strong,” James Netzley, a board member of the Cadillac Area Ski Club, said.

If your consignment gear does not sell, you can pick it up between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the sale.