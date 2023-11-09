Anti-abortion advocates rally in Lansing

Hundreds of anti-abortion advocates from around Michigan made the trek to Lansing on Wednesday to voice their frustrations with abortion-related legislation.

On Tuesday, the state Senate passed the reproductive health care act, which repeals medical regulations and other restrictions on abortion care facilities.

The nine-bill package would also allow someone to sue if their prop 3 guaranteed right to an abortion is infringed upon.

The “March for Life” advocates say this demonstration was meant to remind lawmakers that there are still people in Michigan who are anti-abortion, and they said they want to remind the women of Michigan that there are other ways to handle their pregnancy.