Traverse City sets new record for absentee voting

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City set a new record for absentee voting during this year’s election.

The city issued more absentee ballots this time around than any other city elections in the town’s history.

Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said they’ve seen a shift from in person voting over the past few years, and not just in city elections. But regardless of the method people choose, he said it’s good to see the public voting.

“There are races that are sometimes decided by just a couple of dozen votes. And so for folks who might think that their vote isn’t going to make a difference, they shouldn’t think that they should really recognize that every vote matters and not take anything for granted,” Marentette said.

He added that the future of absentee voting is difficult to predict, but they’re ready to adjust accordingly.

