Traverse City hosts ceremony for new Chief of Police Matthew Richmond

TRAVERSE CITY — An official ceremony for the new Traverse City Chief of Police Matthew Richmond took place Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond started his career with the city back in 2004. He rose quickly through the ranks in the past year from sergeant to police chief. Richmond has also served as the school resource officer at Central High School, interdiction team leader, crime scene technician and a motor cycle officer.

He said the continued collaboration of the city and the police department will continue to be strengthened.

“Working together to identify and solve our community issues, build strong, lasting relationships and trust. I am proud to be a member of this community and I am grateful to be the next chief of police for the Traverse City Police Department,” Richmond said.

The city of Traverse City is still working to fill essential leadership roles, the most recent being the city manager position.