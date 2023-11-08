The 41st Annual St Mary Catholic School Auction will be kicking off on November 11th.

This is the first year the auction will be held on Veteran’s Day with this year’s theme of “Let’s Celebrate America!”

The auction will be from 6-10pm in the St. Mary School Gymnasium with a night full of food, drinks, games, and more!

All veterans and active duty members of the military will be provided with free admission!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting St. Mary School getting all of the details.

On The Road: The 41st Annual St. Mary School Auction-6:45

On The Road: The 41st Annual St. Mary School Auction-7:15