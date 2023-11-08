Northern Michigan couple speaking out after wife with terminal cancer has plot sold from under them

HAYES TOWNSHIP — An elderly Remus couple is speaking out after they say their cemetery plot they planned to be buried in together at Pleasant Plains Cemetery in Hayes Township was sold to someone else.

The couple said the wife has terminal cancer and doesn’t have long to live, but the cemetery has sold the plot to a third party and has someone in it right now.

LynnDay Lucier said she wasn’t aware the clock was ticking.

“I didn’t know that I didn’t have long to live,” said LynnDay.

LynnDay said she was shocked when she found out the plot she already paid for had someone in it.

“I have no place to go when I leave here unless they keep me in a box at home because I have no place and we were going to be buried together,” said LynnDay.

She said her and her husband, Garnet, planned to be buried in her family’s burial plot buried together, next to her mother and her sister.

“They said I can’t have that spot because they sold it again. That’s what this woman said that’s been sold. I can’t have it. She already moved her once. And she says, I could be buried in with my mother, but he can’t,” said LynnDay.

LynnDay said the woman buried in her plot was already moved from another plot she didn’t belong in and that’s why they don’t want to move her again but she said she and Garnet have been together for more than 61 years and had planned to spend an eternity together.

Alternatives just don’t cut it.

“She says you could be put in my sister’s lot. Well, then she’d have no place to go. That lot was paid for by us. We have the papers to prove it,” she said.

LynnDay said this has been going on for months with no resolve and now with time running out she needs this resolved quickly.

“I have pancreatic cancer that was not diagnosed. And now it has gone to my liver, my lymph nodes, and I think to my bowels. Now there is no cure,” said LynnDay.

She said she has no idea how much time she has left but most people with her condition don’t make it past nine months and she’s two months in already.

“If I could just make it to Christmas, that isn’t too far. But I seem to be going downhill so fast, and we needed that plot. I needed that for my security. So I know that I was near my parents,” said LyynDay.

Garnet said the whole ordeal has been frustrating having a stranger in the family plot.

“It’s hard enough knowing that she’s terminal, much less losing her for some stupid reason as a cemetery plot. You know, I sure wish they would do something,” said Garnet.

He said they can’t afford to buy a new plot and they aren’t budging on moving the lady. Garnet said that even if there isn’t a solution, they were a package deal no matter what. He’ll keep her urn here with him if he has to.

“Somehow or another, we’re going to be together for eternity. That’s where it’s planned. I’ve called just about everybody I can possibly think of,” said Garnet.

Garnet said it has been stressful to have to deal with this on top of everything else the couple is facing.

Hayes Township owns Pleasant Plains Cemetery. The attorney for the township, Kyle O’Meara, said they are aware of the situation and plan to meet Thursday to talk more about a solution that is suitable for all.

The Luciers said they were surprised to hear about a meeting. They say the township spoke with them Wednesday night, never mentioned the meeting, and said there was nothing they could do for them.