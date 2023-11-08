MI Healthy Mind: Turning away from violence

Revenge, retaliation and retribution are all feelings we have when we have been wronged, and they are primal, unstoppable and even biblical.

And on this week’s episode of MI Health Mind, we meet a survivor of gun violence who realized that retaliation was a cycle that had to be broken for himself, his kids and his community.

Roger Roper now works with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department’s community violence intervention program “WELIVE” to help his community recover and heal from violent crimes.

