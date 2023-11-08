Mason County Central Schools Bond Proposal

MASON COUNTY — Voters in Mason County rejected both Mason County Central Schools bond proposals

The school made proposals the last two years. The first rejected proposal was $34 million in 2022, and then this year a $31 million bond was also rejected.

This time around, the school tried something new. After two failed attempts, they are choosing to split up the bond allowing voters to choose what renovations they would or wouldn’t like to see be done.

Advertisement

The first bond was $17.9 million which would add new safety measures to the school and revamp parts of the school that haven’t been refurbished since the school was built back in 1959. This included remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school, and raising, furnishing, and equipping a new addition to the high school building.

In addition, installing instructional technology and equipment for school buildings, raising and equipping a stadium restroom building, and preparing, developing, improving, remodeling, and equipping playgrounds, playfields, athletic fields and facilities, and sites.

The bond also included refurnishing, equipping and reequipping the Scottville Area Senior Center.

It failed with 890 people voting against it and 879 people voting for it.

Advertisement

The second bond came in at $16.1 million, which would fund a new addition to the school including a new office and new auditorium. It failed 1131 votes against it and 630 votes in favor.

This would have included furnishing and refurnishing, remodeling, equipping and re-equipping the high school building, getting and installing instructional technology and equipment for the high school building, and preparing, developing, and improving the high school site.

Voters with a home at a taxable value of $100,000 are currently paying $20 a month in taxes from the previous bond. If Proposition 1 passed, it would have cost an extra $6.67 a month. If just Proposition 2 passed, voters would have paid an extra $12.25 a month. If both pass, voters with a home at the taxable value of that $100,000 would have paid an extra $18.92 a month.