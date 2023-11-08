City of Charlevoix Council will now decide what will be done with land on corner of Stover Rd. and Ferry Ave.

CHARLEVOIX — An interesting race in Charlevoix is leaving the city council to decide what will be done with the piece of land that was set aside for either affordable housing or a new park since both options were rejected by voters in yesterday’s elections.

Now, making a decision on what to do with the land could take some time.

“And the clear favorite out of those three was housing 49.3% of the public here in the city of Charlevoix want that property to be housing,” says housing advocate, Luther Kurtz.

There were three options on the ballot for the land on the corner of Stover Rd. and Ferry Ave.

Members of the community were asked to make a decision on what they wanted to see done there, either build housing or build the park but because neither of these choices received the majority of votes the third choice neither came out on top.

“And only 43% said they wanted it to be a park,” says Kurtz.

Residents in Charlevoix were hoping for a different outcome in yesterday’s election.

“We need year-round affordable housing, but there’s multiple groups that have a different definition of affordable housing,” Owner and Operator of Bridge Street Tap Room and Boyne City Tap Room Aaron Hagen said.

The decision will now be up to the city to figure out what that piece of land will be used for.

“The city council has to decide what to do with the property and they have a lot of data now thanks to the election,” says Kurtz.

Which, they say, gives them some insight on the direction they want to go.

But locals say that affordable housing is what’s needed to keep bringing in jobs to the city.

“They don’t have an area to or a spot to rent to be able to stay here. And I think that new opportunities would really create more jobs in the area and help the businesses that need it,” says Hagen.

They say, it was destined from the start to be a place for housing.

“It is already set up for housing. It’s in the master plan to be housing. And we want to see year-round people here. We want a vibrant year-round community,” says Kurtz.

“And I’d like to see housing initiatives taken into action in the future,” adds Hagen.