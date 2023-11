TRAVERSE CITY — Jackie Anderson, Heather Shaw and Mitchell Treadwell collected the most votes for the three open commission seats with Caroline Kennedy falling not too far behind.

Voters chose between nine people for the three open commission seats: Jackie Anderson, Kenneth Funk, Caroline Kennedy, Mary Mills, Chris Minkin, Shea O’Brien, Merek Roman, Heather Shaw and Mitchell Treadwell.

Mitchell Treadwell beat Merek Roman for a commission seat in 2021.