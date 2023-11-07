Traverse City prepares for Election Day, BATA offering free rides to polls

TRAVERSE CITY — On Tuesday, voters will decide on three proposals, three open commission seats and choose a new mayor.

Along with the three proposals, nine people are vying for three open commissioner seats and the mayor’s seat is up for grabs as well.

“It’s an important election there’s a lot of candidates and there’s three proposals on the ballot. So much for people to weigh in on,” Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette admitted.

Advertisement

Proposals one and two if passed would add 528 acres to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area and proposal three would replace MMR and make the fire department the city’s EMS provider. Marentette said this year’s election has made for a busy few months.

“For our office, there’s about three months lead up to an election where we begin, in earnest, the concentrated amount of work related to that election. Then close up is usually about another month approximately,” Marentette explained.

He said he’s expecting a rather large turnout for an “off year” as the city has issued more absentee ballots this year than any other election since 2016. However, just 25 to 30% of absentee ballots had been turned in as of Monday afternoon, which Marentette said is unusual the night before the election.

“We’re having a big turnout, but we always want it to be bigger,” Marentette stated.

Advertisement

And to make sure that voters can cast their ballots, the Bay Area Transportation Authority is once again offering free rides to the polls on Tuesday.

The Director of Communications and Development at BATA, Eric Lingaur, said they’re proud to once again offer voters free rides to the polls, something they’ve done since 2018.

Lingaur said they typically see over 800 riders taking advantage of the free rides, especially during Midterms and Presidential Elections.

“It is a little bit of an off year, but if we can help people get to the polls or reduce one of those barriers that’s what it’s all about,” Lingaur said.

Advertisement

Voters can take the City and Village Loops to the polls for free all day Tuesday.

Absentee voters can drop off their ballots at the clerk’s office until polls close. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



