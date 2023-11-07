On The Road: Easy Sliders Pop-up at Oakwood Proper Burgers

Oakwood Proper Burgers is a local burger restaurant in Traverse City with only Michigan based products.
Oakwood will be having a pop-up for Northern Michiganders to try their take on sliders! Their Easy Slider Pop-Up will be on November 13th.
Customers will only have that day to try their Dracula, Puebla, and Low-Country sliders.
However, everyday can be a burger and fries day at Oakwood with their popular menu items!
Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Oakwood Proper Burgers getting a bite!