NMC Students put on 10th annual Thanksgiving fundraiser

For the past 10 years, NMC Professional Communications students have been participating in a class project, Food for Thought Thanks-for-Giving, a project that focuses on experiential learning.

“We are raising 125 meal boxes. We are putting them in totes this year. This is our 10th year. Seventy-five of those 125 are going to go to local NMC students and the other 50 are going to go to Big Brothers, Big Sisters, all local,” said student, Natalie Thayer.

Students spend the semester working with local businesses to help sponsor and donate to the project, which allows them to get real world business communication and planning experience all while helping their community.

“The community loves the fact that the students are involved and engage. I think there’s sometimes a misconception that students these days don’t care or don’t want to get involved, or COVID has kind of taken everything, you know, in-person off the table. These students stay after class, they’re involved, they’re out in the community. They actually want to do more,” said NMC Professor, Kristy McDonald.

The boxes will contain Thanksgiving meal ingredients such as a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a pie, and much more.

“I think it will be a great impact. You know, 125 families don’t have to worry about a full Thanksgiving meal, and they got everything they could want. And for later days on. Really just trying to make these kids lives better,” said student, Austin Draft.

“The reason why we do this is because Kristy believes that experiential learning is the best way to do this. And not only is it about gaining experience, it’s also about making change and just improving and giving back to our community,” said student, Meredith Kilbourn.

This is a 100% donation-based project, which means you can help a family in Northern Michigan to be able to celebrate the holidays.

“People can contribute and enter by donating $10 or more. However, it doesn’t function like a raffle. You can only enter once and we have gifts such as a weekend stay at the Delamar, $25 Qdoba gift card, a gift basket from Cherry Republic, as well as a gift basket from the NMC bookstore as well as some other miscellaneous ones,” said Kilbourn.

You can donate through Nov. 13 and meal distribution will take place on Nov. 20. Learn more about donating to Thanks-for-Giving here.